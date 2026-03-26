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Ilia Malinin's Redemption: Soaring to New Heights at World Championships

Ilia Malinin set a personal best in the men's short programme at the World Championships, leading after a disappointing Olympic finish. Malinin's performance featured impressive elements including a quadruple flip and Lutz, setting him on course for another world title. Fellow skaters Adam Siao Him Fa and Aleksandr Selevko follow closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:23 IST
Ilia Malinin's Redemption: Soaring to New Heights at World Championships
  • Country:
  • Czechia

American skater Ilia Malinin triumphed at the World Championships, reclaiming his prowess on the ice following a disappointing finish at the Olympics. In the men's short program, Malinin's performance included a majestic quadruple flip and Lutz, culminating in a personal best score of 111.29 points.

Chasing Malinin's lead, Adam Siao Him Fa of France secured the second position with a score of 101.85, while Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko surprised everyone to claim third place with 96.49 points. Notably absent was Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan, the shock Olympic champion in Milan.

Malinin arrived at the World Championships determined to overcome the shadows of his Olympic performance, where pressures overwhelmed him. His focus and skill restored, he nearly approached the world record score set by Nathan Chen in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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