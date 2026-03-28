Indian Shooters Miss Finals at ISSF World Cup

At the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun, held on Saturday, Indian shooters were unable to reach the finals in the skeet events. Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan came closest, finishing only two points short of a top-eight qualifying spot with a total score of 113.

Chauhan's efforts included a score of 69 out of 75 on the first day, but she ultimately missed the mark set by Qatar's Reem Ghanem Al-Sharshani, who secured the last qualifying position. Darshana Rathore, despite shooting a perfect 25 in the final series, finished 19th with a score of 112, followed by her sister, Yashasvi Rathore, in 23rd position.

In the men's category, Parampal Singh Guron led the Indian participants with a 26th place finish and a score of 117. Other participants, including Jyotiradiya Singh Sisodiya and Man Singh, faced challenges, finishing 62nd and 65th, respectively. Attention now turns to the trap shooters, who will begin their competition on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)