Goalless Grudge: Mexico vs. Portugal at Estadio Azteca

On Saturday, Mexico and Portugal faced off in an engaging yet goalless friendly at the iconic Estadio Azteca, which recently underwent renovations for the upcoming World Cup.

The visitors seemed to dominate the early game, with Portugal's Joao Felix nearly scoring in the 14th minute, and Goncalo Ramos striking the post halfway through the first half.

Tensions between players added drama, while Mexico's Armando Gonzalez almost stole a late victory, but his header went astray. The crowd at the final whistle reflected mixed emotions, as Mexico prepares to face Belgium, and Portugal takes on the United States in respective upcoming games.