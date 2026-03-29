Historic Win: J&K Lifts First Ranji Trophy in Electrifying Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for clinching their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, marking a milestone in the region's sporting history.

During his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi described March as an exhilarating month for cricket enthusiasts. He recalled the joy following India's T20 World Cup victory and noted the significant achievements of the Jammu and Kashmir team, particularly in their thrilling win in Hubli, Karnataka.

Modi lauded the leadership of captain Paras Dogra and bowler Aaqib Nabi's standout performance, hoping the team's triumph will ignite further sporting enthusiasm among youth in Jammu and Kashmir, already a hub for major sporting events like the Khelo India Winter Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)