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Historic Win: J&K Lifts First Ranji Trophy in Electrifying Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time. He highlighted captain Paras Dogra's leadership and Aaqib Nabi's remarkable performance. Modi expressed optimism about the future of sports in Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing its potential as a sports hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:17 IST
Historic Win: J&K Lifts First Ranji Trophy in Electrifying Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for clinching their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, marking a milestone in the region's sporting history.

During his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi described March as an exhilarating month for cricket enthusiasts. He recalled the joy following India's T20 World Cup victory and noted the significant achievements of the Jammu and Kashmir team, particularly in their thrilling win in Hubli, Karnataka.

Modi lauded the leadership of captain Paras Dogra and bowler Aaqib Nabi's standout performance, hoping the team's triumph will ignite further sporting enthusiasm among youth in Jammu and Kashmir, already a hub for major sporting events like the Khelo India Winter Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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