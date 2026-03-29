Amit Shah's Rallying Call: Secure Assam's Future with BJP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Dhekiajuli voters to support the BJP, emphasizing its efforts to keep Assam free of infiltrators. He highlighted the party's achievements in curbing terrorism and reclaiming land, amidst the upcoming fierce political contest between BJP and Congress in the Assam Assembly elections.
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In a rally at Sonitpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for BJP candidate Ashok Singhal, urging voters to support the party in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Shah emphasized the importance of making Assam 'free of infiltrators' to ensure lasting peace and development.
Highlighting the BJP's achievements over the past decade, Shah stated that Assam is now terrorism-free, contrasting it with the violence under previous Congress rule. He credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for establishing peace through agreements that encouraged 10,000 youths to disarm.
Shah mentioned the BJP's success in liberating 1 lakh 25 thousand acres of land from infiltrators and promised further measures if voters support BJP for a third term. As Assam prepares for polling on April 9 and vote counting on May 4, the BJP and Congress are set to contest fiercely for the 126-seat assembly.
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Vote for BJP to make Assam infiltrator-free, ensure peace and development: Amit Shah at poll rally in Dhekiajuli.