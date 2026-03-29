Modi says Cong and Left trade 'false abuse' in Kerala, and urges people to remain cautious of both parties.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi says Cong and Left trade 'false abuse' in Kerala, and urges people to remain cautious of both parties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- Congress
- Left parties
- Kerala
- politics
- false abuse
- misinformation
- vigilance
- public opinion
- speech
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