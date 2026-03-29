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Kerala Counts Down to Crucial Assembly Election as Voters Demand Change

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar expresses optimism for change in the upcoming Assembly polls, as dissatisfaction with the ruling Communist Party and Congress grows. The NDA is confident of victory in key constituencies amid tightened electoral procedures, with 2.7 crore voters poised to decide the state's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:57 IST
Kerala Counts Down to Crucial Assembly Election as Voters Demand Change
Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a prelude to Kerala's impending Assembly polls, state BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar declared on Sunday that the public is increasingly discontented with the current political establishment. Citing visible disillusionment with both the Communist Party and Congress, Chandrasekhar asserted that the people of Kerala are hungry for transformative leadership and a robust developmental agenda.

During a discussion with ANI, he indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala has bolstered confidence within the BJP-led NDA about potential victories in the Palakkad and Thrissur constituencies. "We are assured that the electorate in these regions will deliver a decisive mandate in favor of the NDA," he noted.

This comes as Kerala braces for a single-phase election on April 9, followed by vote counting on May 4, under the Model Code of Conduct set by the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the UDF aims to dislodge the longstanding CPI(M)-led LDF administration, eyeing the control of the 140-seat assembly. An updated electoral roll reveals 2.7 crore eligible voters, post a comprehensive revision that concluded in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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