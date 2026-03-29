AIFF Deliberates on Commercial Bids and Governance Overhaul

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee convened on Sunday to discuss vital administrative and governance subjects, including bids for commercial rights to its premier competitions. Three bids were under consideration, with Genius Sports offering INR 2,129 crore for a 20-year period, significantly more than FanCode's INR 1,190 crore proposal for the same term. Capri Sports was the only bidder for women's football.

In a move towards transparency, KPMG has been tasked with creating detailed comparison tables to evaluate the bids on financial structure and technical aspects, according to an AIFF statement. Clubs will engage with bidders for further clarity, and term sheets will be submitted before a final decision is made by the AIFF General Body.

The meeting also touched on the National Sports Governance Act's implementation, a directive from the Government of India. State football associations are provided with a 90-day period to study and potentially adapt their statutes to align with the new regulatory framework, ensuring streamlined governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)