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AIFF Deliberates on Commercial Bids and Governance Overhaul

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee reviewed commercial rights bids for key leagues and discussed implementing the National Sports Governance Act. Genius Sports offered the highest bid for a 20-year cycle, while clubs will engage with bidders for clarity. State units have 90 days to align with new governance rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:30 IST
AIFF Deliberates on Commercial Bids and Governance Overhaul
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The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee convened on Sunday to discuss vital administrative and governance subjects, including bids for commercial rights to its premier competitions. Three bids were under consideration, with Genius Sports offering INR 2,129 crore for a 20-year period, significantly more than FanCode's INR 1,190 crore proposal for the same term. Capri Sports was the only bidder for women's football.

In a move towards transparency, KPMG has been tasked with creating detailed comparison tables to evaluate the bids on financial structure and technical aspects, according to an AIFF statement. Clubs will engage with bidders for further clarity, and term sheets will be submitted before a final decision is made by the AIFF General Body.

The meeting also touched on the National Sports Governance Act's implementation, a directive from the Government of India. State football associations are provided with a 90-day period to study and potentially adapt their statutes to align with the new regulatory framework, ensuring streamlined governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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