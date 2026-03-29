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India Eyes Polo's Olympic Revival for 2036 Games

BJP MP Naveen Jindal supports the inclusion of polo in India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, highlighting the game's historical significance. The Indian Polo Association and government are poised to update venues like Delhi's Jaipur Polo Ground, while Jindal Panther clinched a thrilling victory in the Northern India Polo Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:32 IST
India Eyes Polo's Olympic Revival for 2036 Games
BJP MP Naveen Jindal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a move to revive the historical essence of sports, BJP Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal has voiced his support for polo's inclusion in India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Speaking at the conclusion of the Northern India Polo Championship, Jindal underscored the significance of restoring polo to the Olympic roster and identified key venues across India that could host the sport, should it return.

As India progresses in securing the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics, the Sports Authority of India is actively enhancing its athlete feeder systems, aiming to bolster the country's medal tally. Jindal highlighted the readiness of the Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi, a venue celebrated for its historical importance, as particularly suitable for Olympic-level matches if polo reemerges in the Games. Additionally, he suggested that locations like Jaipur, known for strong polo infrastructures, alongside other venues, could be upgraded to meet international standards.

On governmental involvement, Jindal acknowledged the Indian Polo Association's alignment with government initiatives, assuring continued support for the sport's growth. In the exhilarating final of the championship, Jindal Panther triumphed over Jaipur Achievers in a 9-8 faceoff, marked by a last-second penalty goal from Juan Gris Zavaletta, solidifying their victory and reflecting the dynamic nature of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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