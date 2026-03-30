Australia's World Cup Aspirations: Fresh Faces to Shine Against Curacao

Australia's coach, Tony Popovic, has tasked his newer squad members to step up and prove themselves in an upcoming match against Curacao, as he continues to finalize his World Cup lineup.

This friendly, held at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, marks the last domestic game before the team heads to the finals starting June 11. Despite a narrow victory over Cameroon, defensive standouts Jacob Italiano and Lucas Herrington have caught the coach's eye.

Curacao, smallest World Cup-qualifying nation, offers a unique challenge for the Socceroos, aiming to build momentum after their recent 2-0 loss to China. Popovic has significant expectations and hopes new players will solidify their positions as the tournament looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)