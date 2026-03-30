Cameron Green: KKR's Costly Conundrum Amidst Injury and IPL Struggles

Cricket Australia has confirmed that Cameron Green, an all-rounder with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is recovering from a lower-back injury. Currently, Green is focusing on rebuilding his bowling workload to return fully fit as an all-rounder within the next 10 to 12 days.

The Knight Riders' bowling arsenal appeared ineffective in their IPL 2026 opener, resulting in a six-wicket defeat to the Mumbai Indians. The absence of injured pacers Harshit Rana and the pricey Rs 18 crore signee Matheesha Pathirana was evident, as MI comfortably chased a 221-run target.

Green, KKR's most expensive acquisition at Rs 25.20 crores, faced scrutiny after he managed only a brief 10-ball 18 and did not bowl. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane deferred inquiries regarding Green's lack of bowling to Cricket Australia, whose spokesperson clarified Green's ongoing injury status and recovery timeline.

Historically, Green's bowling contributions have been scarce. During the recent T20 World Cup and Sheffield Shield, he bowled only sporadically and collected few wickets. With a limited number of wickets and bowling opportunities behind him, Green's readiness is pivotal to KKR's IPL campaign.

Looking ahead, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at Eden Gardens, where Green's fitness will be under the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)