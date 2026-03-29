Ajinkya Rahane's Unexpected IPL Setback Against Mumbai Indians

In a surprising twist for the Kolkata Knight Riders, captain Ajinkya Rahane had to exit the field during their IPL clash with Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Rahane appeared to suffer from severe cramps.

India all-rounder Rinku Singh, who was promoted to vice-captain at the start of the IPL 2026 season, assumed the leadership role in Rahane's absence. The incident occurred after the fourth over, during MI's pursuit of a daunting 221-run target.

Though Rahane received prompt treatment, the 37-year-old was eventually forced to leave the field with visible discomfort. His impressive earlier innings, marked by a fluent 67 off 40 balls, underscores the potential impact of his absence as the nature of his condition remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)