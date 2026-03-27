Unveiling Colgate Total’s ‘PLOT’ for Peak Performance with Mumbai Indians

Colgate Total has launched a pioneering initiative, the Performance Linked Oral Test (PLOT), in partnership with Mumbai Indians, underscoring the crucial role of oral care in athletic performance. This collaboration positions Colgate as the Dental Performance Partner for the team for the 2026 season.

With an innovative approach to sports science, Colgate Total is integrating comprehensive oral health assessments into the team's regimen. The program, led by Dr. Moez Khakiani, uses advanced intraoral scanning technology to monitor and maintain players' dental health—key to their systemic wellness and athletic recovery.

Highlighting the significance of germ control, Colgate's EVP, Gunjit Jain, emphasizes oral health as sports' 'hidden edge', while the initiative invites other teams to enhance player performance through preventive care. This partnership marks a paradigm shift in sports health management, fostering a new standard of well-being and performance excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)