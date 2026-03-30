Suryakumar's Strategic Substitution: Inside Mumbai Indians' Bold Move

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has addressed the decision to play Suryakumar Yadav as a substitute in their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. Jayawardene cited a precautionary measure for Suryakumar, who was nursing a minor injury, stressing there were no underlying issues behind the tactical move.

Despite not fielding in the game, Suryakumar contributed an 8-ball 16, aiding Mumbai Indians in achieving their highest successful run chase in IPL history. Jayawardene reassured fans that the team was content with the strategic choices, focused on ensuring Suryakumar's fitness for future matches.

Jayawardene also commented on the impact of the team's decisions on player roles. He noted that former captain Rohit Sharma's relieved leadership responsibilities have resulted in a more focused and freer playing style, a dynamic mirrored in the team's approach to other players as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)