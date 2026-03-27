Lauritz Knudsen Fuels Non-Stop India with Renewed Mumbai Indians Partnership

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation has renewed its partnership with Mumbai Indians, one of India's prestigious cricket franchises, for the second consecutive year. This collaboration is aimed to augment brand visibility and further the 'Powering a Non-Stop India' narrative across the cricket platform.

Building on the success of the first year, the association is set to enhance brand engagement through high-impact initiatives, digital presence, and increased exposure during matches. Lauritz Knudsen's commitment to performance and consistency aligns with the values celebrated by the Mumbai Indians.

Company executives affirm the role of cricket as a unifying force in India, allowing Lauritz Knudsen to connect meaningfully with consumers. As the brand seeks deeper market penetration, this partnership enables Lauritz Knudsen to resonate with a national audience, integrating cultural significance with corporate objectives.