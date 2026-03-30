Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Dismantle Super Kings in IPL Opener

In their IPL opener, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by bowling them out for just 127. Nandre Burger, Jofra Archer, and Ravindra Jadeja were instrumental in this victory. Jamie Overton scored 43 for CSK, but it wasn't enough to lead his team to a respectable total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:26 IST
Rajasthan Royals Dismantle Super Kings in IPL Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Royals made a strong start to their Indian Premier League campaign by defeating the Chennai Super Kings. Opting to field first, the Royals' bowlers showcased an impressive performance.

Pacer Nandre Burger claimed two wickets for 27 runs, while Jofra Archer was even more effective, taking two for just 19 runs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja did not miss his chance to shine against his former team, claiming two wickets for 18 runs.

Chennai's sole resistance came in the form of Jamie Overton, who scored 43 off 36 balls. However, his efforts were insufficient as CSK was bowled out for a meager total of 127 in 19.4 overs.

TRENDING

1
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking IPL Debut Sparks Royals' Victory

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking IPL Debut Sparks Royals' Victory

 India
2
Denmark's World Cup Dreams Hinge on Crucial Czech Republic Showdown

Denmark's World Cup Dreams Hinge on Crucial Czech Republic Showdown

 Global
3
Uttar Pradesh's Gaushalas Lead the Way in Natural Farming Revolution

Uttar Pradesh's Gaushalas Lead the Way in Natural Farming Revolution

 India
4
Somalia's Baidoa Under New Control: A Shift in Regional Power

Somalia's Baidoa Under New Control: A Shift in Regional Power

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026