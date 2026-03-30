Rajasthan Royals Dismantle Super Kings in IPL Opener

The Rajasthan Royals made a strong start to their Indian Premier League campaign by defeating the Chennai Super Kings. Opting to field first, the Royals' bowlers showcased an impressive performance.

Pacer Nandre Burger claimed two wickets for 27 runs, while Jofra Archer was even more effective, taking two for just 19 runs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja did not miss his chance to shine against his former team, claiming two wickets for 18 runs.

Chennai's sole resistance came in the form of Jamie Overton, who scored 43 off 36 balls. However, his efforts were insufficient as CSK was bowled out for a meager total of 127 in 19.4 overs.