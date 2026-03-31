Left Menu

Attack on Assam Assembly Candidate Sparks Political Tensions

Sunil Kumar Chetry, Congress candidate in Assam, was attacked during campaigning. Allegations point to ruling party supporters. Assam Congress President calls for immediate arrests, highlighting law and order concerns. Chetry competes with BJP's Padma Hazarika in 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:34 IST
Attack on Assam Assembly Candidate Sparks Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Kumar Chetry, the Congress candidate running for the Naduar assembly constituency in Assam, was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals while campaigning. The incident, according to party sources, has raised concerns over the political climate in the region.

The attack took place on Monday evening at the Napalm Bypass within the constituency, leading to a confrontation that left Chetry injured. Party officials report that he fell and groaned in pain before being transported to a private hospital for medical care.

Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi condemned the attack, suggesting that supporters of the ruling party might be responsible. He called on law enforcement to act swiftly, emphasizing that electoral processes should be safe and equal for all parties involved. The assault highlights ongoing tensions amid the forthcoming assembly elections on April 9, 2026, where Chetry faces senior BJP leader Padma Hazarika.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Tensions Rise as Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
Legal Challenge Against EPA's Coal Pollution Rollback

Legal Challenge Against EPA's Coal Pollution Rollback

 Global
3
South Africa: The Dark Horse Set to Surprise at the World Cup

South Africa: The Dark Horse Set to Surprise at the World Cup

 Global
4
Foiled Attack on Detroit Synagogue: Hezbollah Inspiration Unveiled

Foiled Attack on Detroit Synagogue: Hezbollah Inspiration Unveiled

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026