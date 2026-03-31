Attack on Assam Assembly Candidate Sparks Political Tensions
Sunil Kumar Chetry, Congress candidate in Assam, was attacked during campaigning. Allegations point to ruling party supporters. Assam Congress President calls for immediate arrests, highlighting law and order concerns. Chetry competes with BJP's Padma Hazarika in 2026 elections.
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Sunil Kumar Chetry, the Congress candidate running for the Naduar assembly constituency in Assam, was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals while campaigning. The incident, according to party sources, has raised concerns over the political climate in the region.
The attack took place on Monday evening at the Napalm Bypass within the constituency, leading to a confrontation that left Chetry injured. Party officials report that he fell and groaned in pain before being transported to a private hospital for medical care.
Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi condemned the attack, suggesting that supporters of the ruling party might be responsible. He called on law enforcement to act swiftly, emphasizing that electoral processes should be safe and equal for all parties involved. The assault highlights ongoing tensions amid the forthcoming assembly elections on April 9, 2026, where Chetry faces senior BJP leader Padma Hazarika.
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