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Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Sensational 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Super Kings in IPL Opener

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a stunning 15-ball fifty, leading to a comprehensive victory against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 opener. The young sensation, supported by captain Riyan Parag, continues his cricketing dominance, showcasing fearless batting prowess and contributing to RR's commanding eight-wicket win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:40 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Sensational 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Super Kings in IPL Opener
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a thrilling start to the IPL 2026 season, Rajasthan Royals' young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the stage ablaze with a blistering 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings. His explosive innings paved the way for an emphatic victory, leaving fans and teammates, including RR captain Riyan Parag, in awe.

Suryavanshi's knock is now the second-fastest fifty by an RR player in the league's history and was instrumental in the team's dominant eight-wicket win in Guwahati. Chasing a modest target of 128 runs, his partnership with Jaiswal effectively sealed the game, highlighting the 15-year-old's rising dominance across various cricket platforms.

Speaking to reporters, Riyan Parag expressed his delight at having such a fearless batsman on his team. He credited the team's strategy of encouraging Suryavanshi to play freely, and praised the bowling unit's performance, with standout contributions from Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja. Their disciplined execution made life difficult for CSK, restricting them to 127 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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