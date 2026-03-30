Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Rising Star with Legendary Heroes

India's young cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, shared insights into his childhood inspirations, citing Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh as his heroes. As Rajasthan Royals prepare for their IPL 2026 season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 30, Suryavanshi's role is pivotal to their title aspirations.

Suryavanshi, who burst onto the IPL scene at just 13, discussed his admiration for Lara and Singh on JioStar. He praised their ability to single-handedly finish matches, an attribute that deeply affected him during his formative years. 'Watching Lara and Yuvraj take control of games left a lasting impression,' Suryavanshi remarked.

After becoming the youngest IPL player during the 2025 auction, Suryavanshi quickly made a mark, with standout performances including the youngest T20 century. As he enters the 2026 season, his focus is on giving Rajasthan Royals a strong start, playing aggressively, and achieving both team and personal success.

(With inputs from agencies.)