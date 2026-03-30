Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Rising Star with Legendary Heroes

Indian cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi reveals his admiration for legends Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh, as he gears up for Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 opener. The young sensation aims to lead the team to victory by providing powerful starts and achieving individual success through team accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:56 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Rising Star with Legendary Heroes
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's young cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, shared insights into his childhood inspirations, citing Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh as his heroes. As Rajasthan Royals prepare for their IPL 2026 season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 30, Suryavanshi's role is pivotal to their title aspirations.

Suryavanshi, who burst onto the IPL scene at just 13, discussed his admiration for Lara and Singh on JioStar. He praised their ability to single-handedly finish matches, an attribute that deeply affected him during his formative years. 'Watching Lara and Yuvraj take control of games left a lasting impression,' Suryavanshi remarked.

After becoming the youngest IPL player during the 2025 auction, Suryavanshi quickly made a mark, with standout performances including the youngest T20 century. As he enters the 2026 season, his focus is on giving Rajasthan Royals a strong start, playing aggressively, and achieving both team and personal success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Legislators Shape India's Democratic Future

Youth Legislators Shape India's Democratic Future

 India
2
Western Disturbance Brings Rain and Snow to North India

Western Disturbance Brings Rain and Snow to North India

 India
3
Divine Transformation: Mizoram's New Dawn Under ZPM Governance

Divine Transformation: Mizoram's New Dawn Under ZPM Governance

 India
4
Currency Turmoil Amid Middle East Conflict: Impact on Global Markets

Currency Turmoil Amid Middle East Conflict: Impact on Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026