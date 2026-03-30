Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Teenage Sensation Taking IPL by Storm

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off, Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 15-year-old wonder, is in the spotlight. His childhood coach, Manish Ojha, recounts the dedication and practice that crafted Vaibhav into a formidable six-hitter and a top prospect for this season's IPL competition.

Manish recalls meeting Vaibhav in 2018, when the young player showcased an inherent passion and timing that made him stand out. An intensive regimen of facing 400-500 balls per session has molded Vaibhav's attacking style. Despite advice to balance aggression with play, his explosive approach prevails.

Vaibhav's relentless spirit was evident during IPL trials, where he met challenging targets with ease, showcasing his versatility. His U19 World Cup journey highlighted his skill with crucial innings, including an 80-ball 175 in the final, sealing his reputation as a rising star in Indian cricket.