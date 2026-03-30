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Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Teenage Sensation Taking IPL by Storm

Rajasthan Royals' prodigious talent, 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, is making headlines with his explosive batting as he gears up for the IPL opener. Guided by coach Manish Ojha, Vaibhav's relentless practice has set records and turned him into a promising player to watch in the 2023 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:52 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Teenage Sensation Taking IPL by Storm
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off, Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 15-year-old wonder, is in the spotlight. His childhood coach, Manish Ojha, recounts the dedication and practice that crafted Vaibhav into a formidable six-hitter and a top prospect for this season's IPL competition.

Manish recalls meeting Vaibhav in 2018, when the young player showcased an inherent passion and timing that made him stand out. An intensive regimen of facing 400-500 balls per session has molded Vaibhav's attacking style. Despite advice to balance aggression with play, his explosive approach prevails.

Vaibhav's relentless spirit was evident during IPL trials, where he met challenging targets with ease, showcasing his versatility. His U19 World Cup journey highlighted his skill with crucial innings, including an 80-ball 175 in the final, sealing his reputation as a rising star in Indian cricket.

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