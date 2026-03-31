Escalating Iran Conflict: Death Toll Rises Across the Middle East

The Middle East is engulfed in conflict as tensions escalate following the February 28 strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. The conflict, which has spread across several nations, has left a devastating death toll that continues to rise.

According to HRANA, a U.S.-based rights group, over 3,486 individuals have died in Iran, including civilians and children, since hostilities erupted. In nearby Lebanon, Israeli strikes since March 2 have resulted in 1,247 fatalities, incorporating deaths of children.

The violence extends to numerous regions with hundreds more killed in ongoing conflicts involving various groups. In Iraq, UAV strikes and misdirected military actions have claimed numerous lives, while attacks have also impacted Israel, UAE, and other surrounding nations, contributing to an increasingly complex and deadly scenario in the region.