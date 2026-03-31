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Fakhar Zaman Suspended Following Ball-Tampering Allegation in PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended Fakhar Zaman for two PSL matches after a ball-tampering incident during Lahore Qalandars' loss to Karachi Kings. Despite Fakhar's defense, the match referee upheld the decision. This incident adds to a series of disciplinary issues plaguing the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST
Fakhar Zaman Suspended Following Ball-Tampering Allegation in PSL
Fakhar Zaman

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended player Fakhar Zaman for two matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he was found guilty of ball-tampering. The disciplinary action comes in the wake of Lahore Qalandars' recent defeat by Karachi Kings.

Fakhar, who denied the allegations, was involved in an incident in the final over of the game. Despite a disciplinary hearing, match referee Roshan Mahanama upheld the charge and imposed the maximum penalty.

The PSL is facing increased scrutiny due to ongoing disciplinary issues, including a hefty fine on Naseem Shah for a social media post and a breach of security protocols by Shaheen Afridi, amid the backdrop of hosting the league behind closed doors due to external conflicts.

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