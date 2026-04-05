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Thrilling Finish at International Series Japan: Smyth Clinches Victory

Karandeep Kochhar finished fifth in the International Series Japan after a strong final day, while Australia’s Travis Smyth claimed victory with an eagle on the last hole. Smyth narrowly avoided a play-off to win by one stroke, marking his second Asian Tour victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chiba | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:08 IST
Thrilling Finish at International Series Japan: Smyth Clinches Victory
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a gripping conclusion to the International Series Japan, India's Karandeep Kochhar delivered an impressive performance in the final round, securing fifth place. His late hat-trick of birdies ensured a bogey-free day on the course.

Meanwhile, Travis Smyth of Australia emerged as the tournament winner with a stunning eagle on the last hole at Caledonian Golf Club. The thrilling finale saw him shoot a seven-under-par 64, narrowly clinching the title by one stroke.

Smyth's victory, marked by his decisive 20-foot putt, represents his second triumph on the Asian Tour. The competition now moves forward to the Singapore Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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