Thrilling Finish at International Series Japan: Smyth Clinches Victory

In a gripping conclusion to the International Series Japan, India's Karandeep Kochhar delivered an impressive performance in the final round, securing fifth place. His late hat-trick of birdies ensured a bogey-free day on the course.

Meanwhile, Travis Smyth of Australia emerged as the tournament winner with a stunning eagle on the last hole at Caledonian Golf Club. The thrilling finale saw him shoot a seven-under-par 64, narrowly clinching the title by one stroke.

Smyth's victory, marked by his decisive 20-foot putt, represents his second triumph on the Asian Tour. The competition now moves forward to the Singapore Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)