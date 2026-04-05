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EAGLE Force Cracks Down on Elite Drug Party in Telangana

Telangana's EAGLE Force raided a resort in Golconda, apprehending six individuals, including a model-actor and a DJ, for drug consumption. Following intelligence on a special party, authorities conducted tests confirming positive drug use. Legal action under the NDPS Act is underway, and de-addiction programs are recommended for the individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:12 IST
EAGLE Force Cracks Down on Elite Drug Party in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic operation, Telangana's EAGLE Force apprehended six individuals, including a model-actor and a DJ, at a party in Golconda for alleged drug consumption. The intervention followed a tip-off about illicit activities at the resort.

A coordinated effort by the Elite Action Group, Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, and local police led to a targeted search during the night of April 4 and 5. Tests confirmed five individuals consumed ganja, with an additional positive result for amphetamines.

The investigation continues under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Authorities plan to involve the families of the accused in de-addiction initiatives to prevent dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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