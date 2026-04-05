Thrilling IPL Clash: Klaasen and Reddy Steer Sunrisers to Competitive Finish

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers, spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, rattled the Sunrisers Hyderabad's top order.

Shami struck critical early blows, reducing the Sunrisers to 8 for 2 before Prince Yadav further disrupted the side by removing captain Ishan Kishan.

Despite the rocky start, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy's steadfast partnership steadied the innings, propelling the team to a competitive 156 for 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)