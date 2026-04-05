Thrilling IPL Clash: Klaasen and Reddy Steer Sunrisers to Competitive Finish
Sunrisers Hyderabad's top order crumbled early as Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers shone, led by Mohammed Shami. Yet, half-centuries from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped the hosts reach 156 for 9. LSG opened with a defeat, while SRH bounced back from an opening loss to RCB.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers, spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, rattled the Sunrisers Hyderabad's top order.
Shami struck critical early blows, reducing the Sunrisers to 8 for 2 before Prince Yadav further disrupted the side by removing captain Ishan Kishan.
Despite the rocky start, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy's steadfast partnership steadied the innings, propelling the team to a competitive 156 for 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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