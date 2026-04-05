Mohammed Shami's Mastery: Fitness and Strategy Propel IPL Victory

Mohammed Shami, a key pace bowler, emphasized the importance of remaining match-ready through domestic cricket and peak fitness for his standout IPL performance with Lucknow Super Giants.

Shami attributed his success to strategic use of slower deliveries and conscious adaptation based on conditions, underscoring the role of experience and skill at elite levels.

With excellent figures of 2 for 9 and numerous dot balls, Shami highlighted the criticality of experience and skill, contributing to regaining momentum after the team's earlier setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)