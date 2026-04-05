Left Menu

Mohammed Shami's Mastery: Fitness and Strategy Propel IPL Victory

Mohammed Shami attributed his IPL success to staying match-ready through domestic cricket and maintaining peak fitness. His strategic use of slower deliveries and experience played a pivotal role in Lucknow Super Giants' victory, highlighting the importance of adaptability and momentum after setbacks in competitive sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:39 IST
Mohammed Shami's Mastery: Fitness and Strategy Propel IPL Victory
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammed Shami, a key pace bowler, emphasized the importance of remaining match-ready through domestic cricket and peak fitness for his standout IPL performance with Lucknow Super Giants.

Shami attributed his success to strategic use of slower deliveries and conscious adaptation based on conditions, underscoring the role of experience and skill at elite levels.

With excellent figures of 2 for 9 and numerous dot balls, Shami highlighted the criticality of experience and skill, contributing to regaining momentum after the team's earlier setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Food price outlook remains comfortable in near term: RBI Guv.

Food price outlook remains comfortable in near term: RBI Guv.

 Global
2
CPI inflation projected at 4.6 pc for current fiscal, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

CPI inflation projected at 4.6 pc for current fiscal, says RBI Governor Sanj...

 Global
3
Expected robustness in remittances should keep current account deficit moderate, within a sustainable level: RBI Guv.

Expected robustness in remittances should keep current account deficit moder...

 Global
4
Elevated global uncertainties require continuous vigil, says RBI Guv Malhotra.

Elevated global uncertainties require continuous vigil, says RBI Guv Malhotr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026