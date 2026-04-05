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Soldierathon 2026: A Marathon of Courage and Unity

The PNB 'Soldierathon 2026' attracted over 27,000 participants, celebrating the valor and dedication of armed forces. Satyam and Neeta Rani won the half marathon categories. Organized with the Indian armed forces, the event, themed 'Run with Soldiers - Run for Soldiers', highlighted fitness and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:34 IST
Soldierathon 2026: A Marathon of Courage and Unity
  • Country:
  • India

Soldierathon 2026 witnessed an impressive participation of over 27,000 individuals, ranging from soldiers to sports enthusiasts, uniting to honor the valor of India's armed forces.

In the men's half marathon (21.1 km), Satyam emerged victorious, while Neeta Rani led the women's category. Gaurav and Sanjana Singh secured top spots in the 10 km run.

Organized in collaboration with the Indian armed forces under the theme 'Run with Soldiers - Run for Soldiers', the marathon commenced at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with dignitaries like Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and Naval Chief Dinesh Kumar Tripathi in attendance. The event exemplified unity, health, and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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