Soldierathon 2026: A Marathon of Courage and Unity

Soldierathon 2026 witnessed an impressive participation of over 27,000 individuals, ranging from soldiers to sports enthusiasts, uniting to honor the valor of India's armed forces.

In the men's half marathon (21.1 km), Satyam emerged victorious, while Neeta Rani led the women's category. Gaurav and Sanjana Singh secured top spots in the 10 km run.

Organized in collaboration with the Indian armed forces under the theme 'Run with Soldiers - Run for Soldiers', the marathon commenced at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with dignitaries like Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and Naval Chief Dinesh Kumar Tripathi in attendance. The event exemplified unity, health, and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)