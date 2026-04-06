Teen Tennis Sensation Rafael Jodar Triumphs at Grand Prix Hassan II

Rafael Jodar has joined the elite group of Spanish tennis prodigies by clinching his first ATP title at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco. The 19-year-old Spaniard's performance on Sunday was a testament to his strong mentality and determination.

Jodar's 6-3, 6-2 victory over Marco Trungelliti not only escalated his ranking to a career-high of world number 57 but also put him alongside Spanish tennis legends like Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Jodar remarked on the significant challenge of competing on clay for the first time but emphasized his approach of delivering his best performance in each match.

Despite his triumph, Jodar remains focused on improvement and seeks to draw inspiration from idols like Nadal without setting explicit yearly targets. His opponent, Trungelliti, was similarly impressed by Jodar's prowess, acknowledging the young athlete's exceptional skills and potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)