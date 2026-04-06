Jockey's Early Celebration Costs Him Victory

In an unexpected twist, jockey Callum Pritchard, set to clinch a clear victory at Plumpton on Sunday, found himself penalized with a 12-day ban. The promising young talent misjudged the finish line, slowing his horse Sweet Nightingale too early in the Super Nigel Boardman Novices' Handicap Chase.

As a result, Pritchard, who was confidently leading by a significant distance, finished third in a four-horse race. The British Horseracing Authority stewards noted that the 25-year-old seemed to have mistakenly thought that he had already crossed the winning post.

Despite being in the race for the conditional jockey championship with 39 wins this season, Pritchard's lapse allowed rival Milan Milos, ridden by Conor O'Farrell, to secure the win. The incident serves as a reminder of how critical precision is in competitive racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)