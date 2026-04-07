India's Boxers Shine in Asian Championships Finals

Jaismine Lamboria and Meenakshi Hooda, reigning champions, spearhead India's presence in the finals of the Asian Boxing Championships, raising the nation's hopes with eight finalists.

Financially strong performances by Vishvanath Suresh and Sachin Siwach in the semifinals secured India's chances for gold, showcasing impressive skill and determination.

Though Akash, Lokesh, Narender Berwal, and Harsh Choudhary bowed out with bronze, India's squad remains formidable in the final showdown, promising excitement for boxing enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)