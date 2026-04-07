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India's Boxers Shine in Asian Championships Finals

Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Meenakshi Hooda lead the charge into the finals at the Asian Boxing Championships. India ends with eight finalists, promising an action-packed finale. While Vishvanath Suresh and Sachin Siwach secured their spots with commanding wins, other medalists include Akash, Lokesh, Narender Berwal, and Harsh Choudhary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:32 IST
India's Boxers Shine in Asian Championships Finals
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Jaismine Lamboria and Meenakshi Hooda, reigning champions, spearhead India's presence in the finals of the Asian Boxing Championships, raising the nation's hopes with eight finalists.

Financially strong performances by Vishvanath Suresh and Sachin Siwach in the semifinals secured India's chances for gold, showcasing impressive skill and determination.

Though Akash, Lokesh, Narender Berwal, and Harsh Choudhary bowed out with bronze, India's squad remains formidable in the final showdown, promising excitement for boxing enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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