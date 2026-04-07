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FIFA Investigates Xenophobic Chants at Spain vs. Egypt Friendly

FIFA has initiated disciplinary action against the Spanish soccer federation due to Islamophobic and xenophobic chants during a Spain vs. Egypt friendly match. The incident, which occurred at RCDE Stadium near Barcelona, prompted Spanish police to investigate. Key figures, including Spain's Lamine Yamal and the Egyptian FA, have condemned the chants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:17 IST
FIFA Investigates Xenophobic Chants at Spain vs. Egypt Friendly
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FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish soccer federation following Islamophobic and xenophobic chants during a Spain vs. Egypt friendly, held on March 31. The chants, heard at the RCDE Stadium near Barcelona, included 'who doesn't jump is a Muslim' during the goalless World Cup warm-up match.

In a statement, FIFA confirmed the initiation of proceedings, while Spanish police have embarked on their own investigation into the incident. Concerns have been raised by various stakeholders about the impact of such behavior on the sport's image.

Spain winger Lamine Yamal criticized the chants as disrespectful, and the Egyptian Football Association labeled the act as completely unacceptable. Despite the incident, both federations emphasized that it would not affect their amicable relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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