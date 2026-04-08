Massimo De Lutiis Chooses Australia: A Homegrown Rugby Prodigy Plans for the Future
Massimo De Lutiis, a promising rugby talent, has decided to continue his career in Australia instead of heading to Ireland, influenced by family and dreams of playing in a home World Cup. Despite a current injury, he's committed to his Super Rugby team, the Queensland Reds, until 2029.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-04-2026 07:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 07:19 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Promising rugby player Massimo De Lutiis has decided to stay in Australia with the Queensland Reds until the end of the 2029 season, despite interest from Ireland, the team announced on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old was offered a lucrative deal by Ulster in hopes of him playing for Ireland. However, familial ties and the dream of participating in a home World Cup were pivotal in his decision to remain.
Currently recovering from a hamstring injury, De Lutiis is poised to return for the latter part of the Super Rugby Pacific campaign. Reds coach Les Kiss praised his potential and dedication to the team.