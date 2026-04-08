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Gujarat Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Prestigious Sporting Journey Begins

A Commonwealth Sport delegation is visiting Gujarat to review preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. Led by President Donald Rukare, the team will inspect venues and discuss plans with local officials. The event marks the centenary edition, highlighting Gujarat's commitment to showcasing excellence in sports hosting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:48 IST
Gujarat Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Prestigious Sporting Journey Begins
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The Commonwealth Sport delegation commenced a pivotal four-day visit to Gujarat on Wednesday, intensifying preparations for the highly anticipated 2030 Commonwealth Games set to unfold in Ahmedabad. Led by President Donald Rukare, the team, alongside the Indian Olympic Association, will meticulously review the infrastructural and logistical strategies in place.

Officials revealed that Gujarat's Ahmedabad was officially conferred the hosting rights at the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly last November, marking the return of the prestigious multi-sport event to India after two decades. Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, hosted a cordial meeting with the visiting delegation in Gandhinagar, expressing gratitude and outlining the state's solid plans driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

During the visit, key venues such as the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex and Narendra Modi Stadium will be evaluated. Rukare expressed commitment to collaborating closely to ensure the 2030 Games in Gujarat not only celebrate athletic excellence but also cultural vibrancy, signifying a landmark centenary edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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