Left Menu

David Warner Faces Charges for Alleged Drunk Driving Incident

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has been charged with alleged drunk driving in Sydney. Warner, a key figure in international cricket, is now playing domestically and captaining Karachi Kings in the PSL. Cricket NSW emphasized their commitment to safe driving and will support him in upcoming legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:39 IST
David Warner Faces Charges for Alleged Drunk Driving Incident
David Warner

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has been charged with an alleged drunk driving incident in Sydney, according to a statement from Cricket NSW. Warner, who has played a significant role in international cricket, continues to make his mark in domestic leagues around the world following his international retirement in 2024.

Currently leading the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, Warner was reportedly on leave to spend Easter with his family in Australia. Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon emphasized the organization's commitment to safe driving practices and confirmed their support for Warner during legal proceedings.

Reports indicate that Warner was driving with a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit. He is scheduled to appear in court in Sydney on May 7 as the legal process unfolds.

TRENDING

1
Caution in the Strait: Iran's Wary Path to Peace Talks

Caution in the Strait: Iran's Wary Path to Peace Talks

 Switzerland
2
Coal Reserves Strong: Power Generation Uninterrupted

Coal Reserves Strong: Power Generation Uninterrupted

 India
3
Foreign Policy Blunders: India's Isolation in US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

Foreign Policy Blunders: India's Isolation in US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

 India
4
Election Commission Tightens Postal Ballot Process

Election Commission Tightens Postal Ballot Process

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026