David Warner Faces Charges for Alleged Drunk Driving Incident

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has been charged with an alleged drunk driving incident in Sydney, according to a statement from Cricket NSW. Warner, who has played a significant role in international cricket, continues to make his mark in domestic leagues around the world following his international retirement in 2024.

Currently leading the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, Warner was reportedly on leave to spend Easter with his family in Australia. Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon emphasized the organization's commitment to safe driving practices and confirmed their support for Warner during legal proceedings.

Reports indicate that Warner was driving with a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit. He is scheduled to appear in court in Sydney on May 7 as the legal process unfolds.