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Eritrean Footballers' Disappearance Clouds Triumph in Cup Preliminaries

Eritrea's Africa Cup of Nations journey is at risk after seven footballers disappeared following a victory over Eswatini. Known for defection incidents, the event has impacted their international presence. Despite success and a recent change in travel policy, the country's isolation continues to affect sports participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:11 IST
Eritrean Footballers' Disappearance Clouds Triumph in Cup Preliminaries
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Eritrea's spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is under threat after seven national team players vanished following a win against Eswatini. Their 4-1 aggregate win marked a rare success for Eritrea, which secured them a place in the group-stage qualifiers.

The team's success came as a surprise since Eritrea hadn't played internationally for six years. The qualifiers are set for between September and November to decide who will compete in the 2027 finals hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Eritrea, branded 'hermit' due to its isolation, saw past defection incidents resurface. Recent defections highlight the ongoing challenges within the nation, although the football federation president's election to a regional body suggested a potential shift. Eritrea's government remains tight-lipped, maintaining its isolated stance.

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