Eritrean Footballers' Disappearance Clouds Triumph in Cup Preliminaries

Eritrea's spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is under threat after seven national team players vanished following a win against Eswatini. Their 4-1 aggregate win marked a rare success for Eritrea, which secured them a place in the group-stage qualifiers.

The team's success came as a surprise since Eritrea hadn't played internationally for six years. The qualifiers are set for between September and November to decide who will compete in the 2027 finals hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Eritrea, branded 'hermit' due to its isolation, saw past defection incidents resurface. Recent defections highlight the ongoing challenges within the nation, although the football federation president's election to a regional body suggested a potential shift. Eritrea's government remains tight-lipped, maintaining its isolated stance.