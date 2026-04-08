Bryson DeChambeau's Quest for Masters Glory

Bryson DeChambeau spent about 25 minutes discussing the less glamorous aspects of golf, emphasizing patience and decision-making. When questioned about his rivalry with Rory McIlroy, competitiveness surfaced. 'I respect him a hundred percent, but I want to beat him every time,' DeChambeau stated, highlighting the dichotomy of respect and competitive drive.

The Masters may see another exciting rematch between McIlroy and DeChambeau this week. Last year, DeChambeau surprisingly noted McIlroy's silence on the course but feels ready to challenge for the green jacket at Augusta National. 'The more I put myself in those positions, the better opportunities I'll have to win,' he said.

DeChambeau's recent performances, including wins at LIV Golf events in Singapore and South Africa, position him among the favorites. 'My game's in its best place,' he claims, with a newfound maturity in his approach. He has learned to exercise selective aggression, recognizing that golf is significant but not the entirety of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)