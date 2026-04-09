Defence Debate: Taiwan's Crucial Leap Towards Peace Through Strength

In a bid to emphasize its commitment to a robust defense stance amid ongoing tensions with China, Taiwan's parliament is being urged to pass a significant special defense budget. U.S. Senator Jim Banks, during his meeting with President Lai Ching-te in Taipei, stressed that the move would signal Taiwan's readiness for 'peace through strength.'

Originally proposed last year, the $40 billion budget increase is now mired in parliamentary debate, primarily due to opposition concerns over financial prudence. Despite support from U.S. lawmakers, Taiwan's Kuomintang party cautions against unchecked spending, emphasizing the importance of dialogue with Beijing on the matter.

As Taiwan's delicate geopolitical situation unfolds, President Lai reiterated that any engagement with China must not compromise democratic values or national interests. While China labels Lai as a separatist, he firmly believes that Taiwan's future rests solely in the hands of its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)