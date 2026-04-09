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Prestige Battle in Karnataka: Bypolls to Test Congress's Hold

Karnataka's bypolls in Bagalkot and Davanagere South, triggered by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs, present a prestige contest between Congress and BJP. With Congress' internal dynamics and BJP's strategic ambitions in play, these elections, with elaborate security arrangements and key candidates, serve as a precursor to future state electoral battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:30 IST
Prestige Battle in Karnataka: Bypolls to Test Congress's Hold
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The bypolls in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South have become a prestige battleground for the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. Both parties are vying for critical seats left vacant by the demise of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

The Congress aims to retain control despite internal power struggles, while the BJP seeks to seize the opportunity to make gains. Over 2.59 lakh eligible voters are expected at Bagalkot's 319 polling stations, where nine candidates contest, and in Davanagere South's 284 stations, 25 candidates, including a significant representation from the Muslim community, are contesting.

With strategic campaigning by top leaders and poignant candidate selections, the outcome hinges significantly on community dynamics and internal party levers. Voting will be closely monitored with results anticipated on May 4, setting the stage for future political maneuvers in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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