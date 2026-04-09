Left Menu

Italian Football Giants Head Down Under for Pre-Season Showdown

AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus are set to play a series of pre-season friendlies at Perth Stadium in August. Initially, a Serie A match in Perth was planned but called off. This event is hailed as a boost for Western Australia's tourism and local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:25 IST
Italian Football Giants Head Down Under for Pre-Season Showdown

AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus are gearing up for a thrilling series of pre-season friendlies this August at Perth Stadium, an event that promises to captivate football fans Down Under. The matches will kick off on August 5, with AC Milan taking on Inter Milan, followed by a showdown between Inter and Juventus three days later. Juventus will then face Serie B contender Palermo on August 11.

Previously, plans to host an official Serie A clash between AC Milan and Como in Perth were abandoned last December due to conditions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation. This would have marked the first major European domestic league fixture to be held outside its home territory.

Western Australia Tourism Minister Reece Whitby emphasized the positive impact of these high-profile events on local tourism and the economy. He noted that such events not only boost tourism but also support local jobs and businesses, contributing to the diversification of Western Australia's economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

 Global
2
China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

 Global
3
Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

 India
4
Israel's Strategic Shift: Buffer Zones and Permanent Conflict

Israel's Strategic Shift: Buffer Zones and Permanent Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026