Italian Football Giants Head Down Under for Pre-Season Showdown

AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus are gearing up for a thrilling series of pre-season friendlies this August at Perth Stadium, an event that promises to captivate football fans Down Under. The matches will kick off on August 5, with AC Milan taking on Inter Milan, followed by a showdown between Inter and Juventus three days later. Juventus will then face Serie B contender Palermo on August 11.

Previously, plans to host an official Serie A clash between AC Milan and Como in Perth were abandoned last December due to conditions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation. This would have marked the first major European domestic league fixture to be held outside its home territory.

Western Australia Tourism Minister Reece Whitby emphasized the positive impact of these high-profile events on local tourism and the economy. He noted that such events not only boost tourism but also support local jobs and businesses, contributing to the diversification of Western Australia's economic landscape.