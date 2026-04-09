Controversial Glacier Mining Reform Sparks Debate in Argentina

Lawmakers in Argentina passed a contentious reform bill on Thursday, aiming to stimulate mining investments in glacier regions—a decision criticized by environmentalists and scientists for potentially undermining crucial environmental protections and water resource security.

The reform, backed by President Javier Milei, allows provinces to set their own glacier protection standards, a move deemed contentious by opponents who argue it might compromise the integrity of high-altitude ice formations that are vital freshwater reserves.

Despite the legislation receiving backlash, some mining sector advocates argue it clarifies investment rules and helps position Argentina as a significant supplier of copper and lithium, essential for the global energy transition. However, environmental groups and scientists fear the policy overly favors mining interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)