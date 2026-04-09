High Stakes in Kerala: An Election of Change

As Kerala opened the polls for its Assembly elections, a significant 33% of voters cast their ballots in just the first four hours. These crucial elections are set to determine whether the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a third consecutive term or if the United Democratic Front (UDF) will reclaim power.

Amidst this bipolar political contest, the BJP is attempting to challenge the dominance of the LDF and UDF by converting its increasing vote share into legislative seats. According to data from the Election Commission, Ernakulam reported the highest turnout of 35.86% by 11 am, while Thripunithura saw 40.6% voter participation.

The voting process commenced at 7 am across all 140 Assembly constituencies, with significant figures like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casting their votes early. The election was conducted under stringent security measures with over 76,000 personnel ensuring a smooth electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)