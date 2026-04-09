Rashid Khan Prioritizes ODI World Cup Over Test Cricket

After receiving medical advice to avoid red-ball cricket post-surgery, Afghanistan's star all-rounder Rashid Khan may opt out of the upcoming Test against India in June. The cricketer, who had back surgery following the 2023 ODI World Cup, has prioritized his long-term fitness, particularly for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Rashid, aged 27, remains apprehensive about Test cricket, citing previous experiences where he played despite medical warnings. Last year, he featured in a Test against Zimbabwe, taking 11 wickets over 54 overs. He highlighted his enjoyment of ODIs, expressing confidence in participating in more limited-overs matches for Afghanistan.

The prospect of playing a Test in India is enticing for Rashid, but he remains focused on staying fit for the ODIs. Speaking after a recent IPL match, Rashid expressed his reluctance to risk injury in a single Test match, reiterating that his priority is maintaining his form for the World Cup.