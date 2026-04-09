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Rashid Khan Prioritizes ODI World Cup Over Test Cricket

Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan all-rounder, considers skipping the Test against India due to medical advice to avoid red-ball cricket after back surgery. He aims to stay fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup, emphasizing his preference for ODIs over Tests due to injury concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:04 IST
Rashid Khan Prioritizes ODI World Cup Over Test Cricket
cricket
  • Country:
  • India

After receiving medical advice to avoid red-ball cricket post-surgery, Afghanistan's star all-rounder Rashid Khan may opt out of the upcoming Test against India in June. The cricketer, who had back surgery following the 2023 ODI World Cup, has prioritized his long-term fitness, particularly for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Rashid, aged 27, remains apprehensive about Test cricket, citing previous experiences where he played despite medical warnings. Last year, he featured in a Test against Zimbabwe, taking 11 wickets over 54 overs. He highlighted his enjoyment of ODIs, expressing confidence in participating in more limited-overs matches for Afghanistan.

The prospect of playing a Test in India is enticing for Rashid, but he remains focused on staying fit for the ODIs. Speaking after a recent IPL match, Rashid expressed his reluctance to risk injury in a single Test match, reiterating that his priority is maintaining his form for the World Cup.

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