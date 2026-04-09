Inter Milan's Tight Grip on the Scudetto: Triumph or Tribulation?

Inter Milan is on the brink of securing their 21st Serie A title as they face Como, a team that's unexpectedly risen to success this season. Cristian Chivu's squad, seven points clear in the standings, relies on Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, both in form post-injury.

Meanwhile, Como's duo, Anastasios Douvikas and Nico Paz, present a formidable challenge. The competition heats up as Napoli advance to second place, trailing Inter and leapfrogging AC Milan, with their manager Antonio Conte calling for focus despite internal challenges with Romelu Lukaku.

Milan, now in third, seeks inspiration from Christian Pulisic while celebrating Rafael Leao's return from injury. Coach Massimiliano Allegri concedes the Scudetto is out of reach, but remains focused on securing Champions League qualification.