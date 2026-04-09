Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Thanks Assam for Historic Voter Turnout

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Gaurav Gogoi, expressed gratitude to voters for their participation in the state elections, aiming for a 'New Bor-Asom'. He emphasized the Election Commission's role in securing the votes and counting them accurately. Gogoi also thanked party leaders and alliance partners for their support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:16 IST
Gaurav Gogoi Thanks Assam for Historic Voter Turnout
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political moment, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi praised the overwhelming voter turnout in the state elections. The voters came out in large numbers with hopes of ushering in a 'New Bor-Asom', signaling a desire for change and new leadership.

Gogoi urged the Election Commission to ensure the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and to conduct a meticulous counting of votes slated for May 4. This statement highlights the importance of maintaining electoral integrity during the counting process.

He extended gratitude to Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as his alliance partners, reinforcing the collaborative efforts that marked this election. The election saw polling in all 126 Assembly constituencies, achieving an impressive voter turnout of 84.42%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as Israeli-Lebanese Conflict Threatens U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Tensions Surge as Israeli-Lebanese Conflict Threatens U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Global
2
US-India Trade Talks Set to Strengthen Economic Ties

US-India Trade Talks Set to Strengthen Economic Ties

 United States
3
Rising Oil Prices and Market Jitters Amid Global Tensions

Rising Oil Prices and Market Jitters Amid Global Tensions

 Global
4
BJP Targets Historic Win in West Bengal Polls

BJP Targets Historic Win in West Bengal Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026