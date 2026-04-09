Gaurav Gogoi Thanks Assam for Historic Voter Turnout

In a significant political moment, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi praised the overwhelming voter turnout in the state elections. The voters came out in large numbers with hopes of ushering in a 'New Bor-Asom', signaling a desire for change and new leadership.

Gogoi urged the Election Commission to ensure the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and to conduct a meticulous counting of votes slated for May 4. This statement highlights the importance of maintaining electoral integrity during the counting process.

He extended gratitude to Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as his alliance partners, reinforcing the collaborative efforts that marked this election. The election saw polling in all 126 Assembly constituencies, achieving an impressive voter turnout of 84.42%.

(With inputs from agencies.)