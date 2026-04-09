Historic Turnout in Assam: A Movement for Identity and Culture

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared Thursday's election turnout as historic, reflecting hope and pride among citizens. The state recorded an estimated 84.42 percent voter turnout, a figure expected to rise. With polling in all 126 constituencies concluded, Sarma emphasized the election's transformative nature.

Sarma described the election as not just a political contest but a movement aimed at protecting Assam's civilisational values, culture, and land. He expressed that in many booths, voter participation exceeded 95 percent, marking a pivotal moment in Assam's electoral history. This, he asserted, is a collective resolve to safeguard the state's identity from demographic threats.

Further highlighting a unity beyond language and caste, Sarma underscored the voters' determination to fight for their rights. The election, he stated, sends a strong message: Assam will resist any challenges to its land, culture, and identity.