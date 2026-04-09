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Historic Turnout in Assam: A Movement for Identity and Culture

Assam witnessed a record voter turnout in its assembly elections, with an estimated 84.42 percent turnout. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a historic event and a movement to protect Assam's civilisational values, culture, and land from illegal infiltration and demographic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:17 IST
Historic Turnout in Assam: A Movement for Identity and Culture
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  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared Thursday's election turnout as historic, reflecting hope and pride among citizens. The state recorded an estimated 84.42 percent voter turnout, a figure expected to rise. With polling in all 126 constituencies concluded, Sarma emphasized the election's transformative nature.

Sarma described the election as not just a political contest but a movement aimed at protecting Assam's civilisational values, culture, and land. He expressed that in many booths, voter participation exceeded 95 percent, marking a pivotal moment in Assam's electoral history. This, he asserted, is a collective resolve to safeguard the state's identity from demographic threats.

Further highlighting a unity beyond language and caste, Sarma underscored the voters' determination to fight for their rights. The election, he stated, sends a strong message: Assam will resist any challenges to its land, culture, and identity.

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