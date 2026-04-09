Tensions on the High Seas: Russian Frigate Escorts Sanctioned Tankers

Tensions are escalating on the high seas following reports that a Russian navy frigate has escorted sanctioned oil tankers through the English Channel. The move has prompted declarations from the Kremlin defending its right to counter what it termed as 'piracy'.

According to a British newspaper, and confirmed by Reuters' analysis of ship tracking data, the Russian-flagged Universal and Cameroon-flagged Enigma, both sanctioned by the United Kingdom, passed through UK waters recently. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, last month, empowered the military to detain Russian ships should they infringe UK territorial waters.

As the UK continues closely monitoring the situation, involving allied maritime forces, the situation highlights a significant geopolitical conflict. British Defence Minister John Healey confirmed that the UK, alongside its allies, is poised to intercept any shadow fleet vessels engaging in illicit activity, illustrating rising diplomatic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)