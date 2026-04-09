Delhi Capitals Face Thrilling Defeat in IPL Showdown Against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals endured a nail-biting one-run defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans during the 14th match of the Indian Premier League, hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams showcased formidable cricket, yet the Capitals' captain, Axar Patel, reflected on potential strategic improvements during their tense chase.

In a thrilling pursuit of a challenging 211-run target, KL Rahul delivered an impressive 92 runs, while David Miller's valiant efforts narrowly missed clinching the win. Patel acknowledged that key wickets fell at critical junctures, impacting their ability to finish the chase earlier and more efficiently.

The Gujarat Titans seized their first victory of the season as contributions from Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Jos Buttler propelled them to a formidable 210/4. Despite Delhi Capitals pressing close, Gujarat's Jos Buttler's run-out of Kuldeep Yadav sealed DC's first loss, placing them fourth in the standings, while GT climbed to sixth with their maiden win.

(With inputs from agencies.)