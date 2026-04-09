Path to Vishwa Guru: Vision for a Super Economy

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has highlighted the necessity of a forward-thinking approach to establish India as a global leader and economic powerhouse. Speaking at the 11th National Leadership Conclave organized by AIMA, Gadkari emphasized the importance of identifying key development areas with potential for future growth.

The minister urged a focus on research to support technological advancements, economic feasibility, resource availability, and product marketability. He highlighted the vital role of understanding export markets and import substitutions, identifying the farm and allied sectors as significant growth areas.

With reference to the blue economy, Gadkari pointed out that the fishing industry alone could become a Rs 7 lakh crore economy, with substantial export potential. He emphasized the need for cost reduction without sacrificing quality, and stated that integrity is the ultimate capital of the 21st century, contributing to India's vision of becoming a super economic power.

(With inputs from agencies.)