Mexico's Inflation Surge Sparks Economic Concerns

Mexico's inflation rate surged in March to its highest since October 2024, according to official data released on Thursday. This economic development prompts concerns regarding borrowing costs in Latin America's second-largest economy. Consumer prices rose by 4.59% annually, surpassing the previous month's 4.02% rise, according to INEGI.

The increase is linked to higher prices for basic goods, including fruits and vegetables, and elevated transport costs due to global fuel price hikes amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Mexico's central bank, Banxico, unexpectedly resumed its easing cycle last month, cutting its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%.

Economic analysts, including Andres Abadia and Gabriela Siller, predict Banxico will maintain current rates in the second quarter and may resume rate cuts if inflation pressures stabilize. The release of Banxico's latest meeting minutes is anticipated, alongside continued close monitoring of core inflation metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)