High-Stakes Detention: Russian Journalist Oleg Roldugin Held
Oleg Roldugin, an investigative journalist for Novaya Gazeta, was detained over alleged personal data misuse. Masked security agents searched the newspaper's Moscow office, barring lawyers from entry, amid an unspecified probe. This incident underscores tensions faced by independent media in Russia.
- Country:
- Russia
Oleg Roldugin, an investigative journalist with the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, has been detained by authorities. The detention, reported by the state news agency RIA, alleges Roldugin's involvement in the misuse of personal data.
Concurrently, Novaya Gazeta's Moscow office faced a search by masked security service agents. The search is part of an unspecified investigation, the newspaper disclosed, expressing concern over the heavy-handed actions of the authorities.
Adding to the tension, the newspaper's legal representatives were denied access to the premises during the search, highlighting the challenges and risks confronting independent journalism in Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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